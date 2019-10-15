 
 
Politics 15.10.2019 06:10 am

ANC in committed bid to revive defunct youth league

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
The ANCYL was liquidated in July 2018 after failing to pay legal costs of a 2010 defamation case brought by former DA leader Helen Zille.

The ANC is on course to revive the defunct ANC Youth League ahead of the 2021 local government elections, pinning its hopes on a court process which should see the league’s funds “defrosted” following a drawn-out liquidation battle. This was according to the party’s national youth task team (NYTT), which was charged to handle the re-establishment of the nearly 75-year-old youth body, after its collapse was blamed for the party’s loss of youth support in the last general election. The ANCYL was liquidated in July 2018 after failing to pay legal costs of a 2010 defamation case brought by former...
