Politics 14.10.2019 06:00 am

Tony Leon’s R300m ‘corruption spat’ with Mashaba part of battle for DA soul

Sipho Mabena
Former DA leader Tony Leon. Picture: Gallo Images

Analysts have also questioned the timing of the Joburg mayor’s tender allegations.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s explosive allegation that former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tony Leon tried to solicit a R300 million tender from him “is part of the bigger DA’s raging internal feud”, with Leon questioning Mashaba’s timing. North West University politics professor Andre Duvenhage said Mashaba’s claims demonstrated the extent of the tension tearing the party’s top leadership apart, and that it was part of the symptoms of the racial divide within the party. “The claims come in the backdrop of the dramatic panel review report calling for party leader [Mmusi] Maimane to step back and are critical of the...
