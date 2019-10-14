Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation zeroes in on damage caused by corruption

Rampant corruption linked to political party patronage was among key factors that contributed to the collapse in the functioning of the country’s local government, delegates attending the three-day Inclusive Growth Forum organised by the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation acknowledged yesterday. The annual gathering, held in the Drakensberg and attended by high-profile political, business, academic, labour, youth and community leaders, has been debating socioeconomic issues deemed impediments to development and growth in SA, with a focus on strengthening local government. Reporting back to the plenary after deliberations, a commission chaired by SA Local Government Association chief executive Xolile George found lack of...

Rampant corruption linked to political party patronage was among key factors that contributed to the collapse in the functioning of the country’s local government, delegates attending the three-day Inclusive Growth Forum organised by the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation acknowledged yesterday.

The annual gathering, held in the Drakensberg and attended by high-profile political, business, academic, labour, youth and community leaders, has been debating socioeconomic issues deemed impediments to development and growth in SA, with a focus on strengthening local government.

Reporting back to the plenary after deliberations, a commission chaired by SA Local Government Association chief executive Xolile George found lack of accountability, rampant corruption and the collapse of institutional capacity and patronage were factors that led to the lack of much-needed service delivery in most district and metro councils.

A sense of urgency and action was required by government to change the status quo.

Among its resolutions, the gathering found there was:

Need for a new political agency that transcended vanguard politics, which mobilised socially on a shared vision;

Need for a social compact, which cascaded down to local government level – creating an environment of accountability in municipalities;

Need for an accountable and ethical leadership which would not compromise on quality, with seasoned leaders like ministers being deployed to local government;

and Need for the removal of unqualified managers and political proxies at local government.

On urbanisation – expected to reach 80% in 30 years – the forum found migration from rural to urban areas had the potential to become “a real catalyst for growth”.

While migration to cities lifted households out of poverty, placing pressure on city infrastructure, the urbanisation process had to be managed to maximise opportunities “rather than building new cities”.

Delegates expressed support for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s focus on strengthening district municipalities. Reporting on resolutions reached in the commission on education, chartered accountant and social commentator Khaya Sithole said while the country geared for the fourth industrial revolution, basic literacy was “still a challenge”.

“Lack of literacy skills is fundamental before we talk digital literacy,” said Sithole.

Equal digital access, said Sithole, should be extended to all South Africans, “regardless of where you live”.

On the oceans economy, the summit identified aquaculture as a business sector that could contribute an estimated R3 billion to South Africa’s gross domestic product.

The commission on oceans said aquaculture could contribute to “improved livelihoods of rural communities by growing production five-fold to 20,000 in 2019”.

