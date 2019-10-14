 
 
Politics 14.10.2019 06:00 am

Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation zeroes in on damage caused by corruption

Brian Sokutu
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA  JANUARY 20: Former South African President, Kgalema Motlanthe during the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting lekgotla at the Saint Georges Hotel, Irene on January 20, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. The ANC lekgotla is a gathering of the governing party and its alliance partners to discuss urgent priorities and to guide the work of ANC officials deployed in government in the year ahead. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi)

Rampant corruption linked to political party patronage is among key factors that have contributed to the collapse in the functioning of local government.

Rampant corruption linked to political party patronage was among key factors that contributed to the collapse in the functioning of the country’s local government, delegates attending the three-day Inclusive Growth Forum organised by the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation acknowledged yesterday. The annual gathering, held in the Drakensberg and attended by high-profile political, business, academic, labour, youth and community leaders, has been debating socioeconomic issues deemed impediments to development and growth in SA, with a focus on strengthening local government. Reporting back to the plenary after deliberations, a commission chaired by SA Local Government Association chief executive Xolile George found lack of...
