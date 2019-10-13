DA leaders back Maimane in federal council meeting

Leader of the Democratic Alliance Mmusi Maimane has once again survived an attempt to oust him as leader of the party.

This after various provincial leaders within the party reportedly told former party leader Tony Leon and his ally Ryan Coetzee it was undemocratic to ask Maimane to vacate office during last Friday’s meeting of the party’s Federal Executive in Cape Town.

Sunday Times reports that the move by the Fedex is not surprising due to the fact that it is comprised mostly of his supporters. Gauteng’s John Moodey, Limpopo’s Jacques Smalle, Western Cape’s Bonginkosi Madikizela and Joe McGluwa from the North West are among some of Maimane’s backers.

According to the publication, the aim of the meeting was to discuss the draft report and recommendations of a DA organisational review panel that was mandated by the Fedex in June to assess the party’s policies, systems and leadership after its poor performance in this year’s general election.

The same poor performance that has seen many in the party baying for Maimane’s blood.

Insiders reportedly told the publication that the review panel recommended Maimane step down and an early congress be called to elect new leadership, however, a final decision on the recommendation to keep Maimane in his position is expected to be taken by another DA federal council meeting set for next week.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

