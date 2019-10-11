MEC Ramokgopa resigns to make way for a woman

Economic development and agriculture MEC Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who was Tshwane mayor before the ANC-led government in the municipality fell to one led by the Democratic Alliance (DA), has stepped down from his position in Cabinet.

This follows speculation that one of three men in Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s government would have to leave to make room for a woman so that the ANC national executive committee (NEC) leadership could make good on the party’s resolution to achieve greater gender parity in the party’s representation. The NEC wants a 60/40 split in favour of women.

According to City Press, Jacob Mamabole (public transport and road infrastructure MEC) and Bandile Masuku (health MEC) were the other two MECs who could have found themselves looking for a job.

The aforementioned gender parity party resolution takes precedence in provinces where the premier is male, as is the case with Makhura leading Gauteng.

Currently, Gauteng has 10 MECs – five male and five female.

Makhura applied for special permission to sanction the make-up of his cabinet which he was granted but this decision was reversed when the party’s women’s league raised an objection to this.

The women’s league does not have a particular candidate in mind, however.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

