Zuma to deliver eulogy at third Mugabe memorial lecture in KZN

Former president Jacob Zuma will on Thursday deliver the eulogy at the memorial lecture for the late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, said the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is to be held in the Emalahleni Region, Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

In a statement, the party’s provincial spokesperson, Ricardo Mthembu said this would be the third memorial lecture organised by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal in honour of “the late founding father of Zimbabwe”.

“The first memorial lecture, held at the Durban City Hall, featured former president Thabo Mbeki as guest speaker.

“Cde Mbeki, who described Mugabe as a tried-and-tested compatriot and a great pan-African who defended his beliefs, spent a considerable amount of time during his presidency trying to find a solution to Zimbabwe’s political challenges.

“The second memorial lecture, held at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall, was addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who hailed Mugabe as a pioneer of the movement for African liberation and a towering figure in the struggle against colonialism, oppression, and exploitation,” the statement reads.

Mthembu further said Mugabe began his political career as a member of the ANC Youth League while studying at Fort Hare University “which produced African political luminaries such as former president Nelson Mandela, former Ugandan president Yusuf Lule, former Lesotho prime minister Ntsu Mokhehle and former Botswana president Sir Seretse Khama”.

“The ANC in KZN decided to honour the legacy of this larger-than-life politician not only because he played a significant role in the formation of the ANCYL but also for playing a leading role in the National Democratic Revolution.

“Cde President Zuma described Mugabe as a principled leader who understood the importance of liberation.”

The lecture will be held at the Majuba TVET College Madadeni Section 2 and it was expected to get underway at 3pm.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu.)

