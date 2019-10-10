I am doing a very good job, says embattled Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

Amid rising speculation that his time is up, Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani has punted himself as a “very good mayor”, downplaying reports that his once close allies want him to get the chop.

This, as the council is expected to meet next week with a motion of no confidence against him forming part of the agenda.

Speaking to News24, Bobani said those within the ANC gunning for him were nothing but rogue elements who would eventually account for their actions.

“I am doing a very good job. I am doing everything in consultation with all my colleagues. It’s only individuals who want to achieve their own interest. They spread lies, they are the ones who have championed the petition. They have even met with our enemy, the DA. They have meetings at night with the DA in order to ensure they achieve their own personal interests,” he added.

The ever-confident UDM mayor has been under increasing scrutiny since his rise to power in 2018, when he took over the position from the DA’s Athol Trollip.

With just two seats in the metro, Bobani managed to secure a deputy mayoral position in 2016 when his party entered into a coalition with the DA.

His relationship with Trollip disintegrated fast, with the DA leader booting him from his cabinet.

Bobani then aligned himself with the ANC, embarrassing the DA and removing Trollip as first citizen in the Bay. He was then elected as the mayor with the aid of the ANC and EFF.

The marriage between the ANC and Bobani now seems to have come to an abrupt, short-lived end.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that 117 councillors comprising of the black caucus, which Bobani led as mayor, signed a petition calling on speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to remove him.

News24 earlier reported that the ANC and DA have been in secret meetings in a bid to remove him.

This while Bobani faces legal challenges after the Hawks raided his office and home earlier this year.

The investigation by the unit is related to the beleaguered transport system that cost the City hundreds of millions of rand.

Bobani, however, told News24 that he would survive any attempt to oust him, saying most of his alliance partners were loyal to him.

He also claimed he had the ear of the people, adding residents would stay loyal to his administration.

“There is going to be a joint caucus and these guys must explain why there is this petition without consultation. All the councillors are calling to say that we don’t know where this is coming from.

“The municipality is running very well, services are going to the people, and our thing now is to ensure that this is not affecting the people. Everything is running smoothly,” Bobani said.

