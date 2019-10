Limpopo ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said yesterday that the fight against corruption in Limpopo was bigger than corruption itself, because “some may lose lives” in the process. Lekganyane was speaking just a day after the ANC Youth League in Limpopo released a statement suggesting that Lekganyane and his family’s lives were in danger. The statement reads in part: “The ANCYL in Limpopo has noted with disdain and disgust about the despotic behaviour orchestrated by some group of criminals aimed at taking the life of ANC provincial secretary, Cde Soviet Lekganyane, and his family.” League provincial secretary Che Selane said...

Limpopo ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said yesterday that the fight against corruption in Limpopo was bigger than corruption itself, because “some may lose lives” in the process.

Lekganyane was speaking just a day after the ANC Youth League in Limpopo released a statement suggesting that Lekganyane and his family’s lives were in danger.

The statement reads in part: “The ANCYL in Limpopo has noted with disdain and disgust about the despotic behaviour orchestrated by some group of criminals aimed at taking the life of ANC provincial secretary, Cde Soviet Lekganyane, and his family.”

League provincial secretary Che Selane said he learnt from “Good Samaritans” that Lekgayane’s life could be taken.

“We could not take the allegations lightly, especially after the ANC in this province and its alliance partners lost the lives of five comrades in recent months due to internal political intolerance,” he said.

“That is why we have asked the police to investigate the matter and make sure those harbouring malicious intentions against our leader are investigated, named and shamed while also facing the full might of the law in courts,” Selane told The Citizen.

Yesterday. Lekganyane, who looked unfazed by the threats, had only this to say: “Cowards die many times before their death.”

Lekganyane, who was local government MEC during premier Cassel Mathale’s tenure in Limpopo, said he knew he would make more enemies than friends when he took up the provincial secretary position.

“I am resolute in my fight against corruption. I knew they will not love me because some of them, including members of the ANC provincial executive committee, are doing work [tenders] with government,” he said.

“They will not love me because some of them have appointed their brothers and sisters in critical municipal positions, leaving those with good track records.

“If I die, I would have been killed because I stand up against corruption. I am going to fight corruption in Limpopo tooth and nail.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.