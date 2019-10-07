 
 
Politics 7.10.2019 06:15 am

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Trollip comes out swinging to defend Maimane

Mmusi Maimane.

Before the election, political analysts suggested Maimane was destined to take the fall for any decline in support.

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip repudiates the notion that Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane’s leadership cost the party votes in the last general election. This comes a week before the party’s organisational review panel is expected to table a report on how the party lost a significant proportion of supporters, and recommend the direction the party should take in future. The panel, which includes political strategist Ryan Coetzee, former party leader Tony Leon and Capitec Bank founder Michiel le Roux, is expected to table the report before the party’s federal council on October 19. Commentators have speculated...
