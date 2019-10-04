DA internal investigation finds no wrongdoing committed by Maimane

The DA’s financial committee has found there was no wrongdoing committed by party leader Mmusi Maimane following allegations that he drove a car bought by Steinhoff’s Markus Jooste and a R4m Claremont home he allegedly declared as his own.

In a statement, DA finance chairperson and MP, Dion George said it was Maimane who referred the matter to the finance committee for an investigation, after anonymous leaks about his accommodation and travel arrangements were published by different media houses.

“As Chairperson of the Finance Committee, I formally met with Mr Maimane on Monday 30 September and Friday 4 October. In said meeting, Mr Maimane produced the relevant facts required – supported by documentation,” George said.

Following the investigation, George made the following findings: “As it relates to travel arrangements, Mr Maimane did enjoy the use of a Toyota Fortuner in the Western Cape, donated to the party by Steinhoff via their subsidiary, Hertz.

“After the Steinhoff scandal broke, the car was returned. There was a delay due in part to the leader’s international trip to the USA and a Federal Congress taking place in Gauteng.” As it relates to the leader’s home, it has been established that no formal lease document exists. However, Mr Maimane has paid rent covering each month he and his family have lived in the house. I have had sight of the accounts of the business which owns the house.”

George said he followed the financial trail and found an initial deposit of R450 000 was made by Maimane. From April 2018, R18 400 per month was deducted as rental. The current balance is R100 540.

“The utility bill payments are made separately by Mr Maimane and in addition to this rental amount. “Mr Maimane nor his trust, own shares in the business and the house. Mr Maimane indicated that the arrangement was a lease agreement and the financial trail confirms that.”

George added that he found no financial illegality on behalf of Maimane, pertaining to both the house and the car. City Press originally reported that Maimane had declared the Claremont home in the parliamentary assets registry as his own, even though the house did not belong to him.

While Rapport revealed that Maimane used the white Toyota Fortuner from Jooste for months, after indicating that it would be returned.

