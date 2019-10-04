IRR lets Zille go to campaign for DA’s Federal Council chair role

The Institute of Race Relations has voluntarily suspended the fellowship of party fellow Helen Zille after she announced her intention to contest for the role of the DA’s Federal Council chair position.

Zille made the announcement on Friday, saying she had been approached by several DA senior members for the role.

IRR said it had voluntarily suspended her position as a senior policy fellow, following her decision to contest for the DA position.

Zille voluntarily suspended her fellowship in accordance with the IRR’s employment rules and IRR CEO Frans Cronje wished her well.

The former DA premier joined the IRR in July as a policy fellow, writer and analyst.

