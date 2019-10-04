WATCH: ‘I told you so,’ De Lille tells Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is getting a taste of his own medicine, GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille said when asked by eNCA what advice she would give to Maimane following a challenging week for him in which two reports emerged casting a shadow on the DA leader’s credibility.

“What goes around comes around. He is getting the same medicine that they gave to him to dispense to me. If he (Maimane) had listened at the time when I told him that he was working with them to get me out. You are the spokesperson for this cabal, one day this cabal is going to turn on you. That’s exactly what has happened.

“I’ve got no advice for him, he must fight his own battles.”

Maimane is under growing pressure following a report that claimed he continued to drive a car sponsored by Steinhoff head Markus Jooste after the Steinhoff saga erupted.

Although the DA leader has described the report as a smear campaign, he has introduced the option of an early electoral conference according to a report in the Mail & Guardian.

Two reports over the weekend which Maimane has described as a smear campaign accuse Maimane of keeping the car for a period of time despite the party’s advice to return it. The other report from Sunday Times claims party members are demanding to see proof that Maimane was paying his own rent at his Cape Town home.

Although Maimane claims the smear campaign is orchestrated by those in the party who are against diversity and are hellbent on reclaiming the old DA, a City Press report found that Maimane was found to have declared in the parliamentary register that the almost R4 million Cape Town property he lives in was his own, although the house is registered under Durban businessman Wessel Jacobs.

