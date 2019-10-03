Ndlozi and EFF congratulate China for being communists and expropriating land

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has released a press statement on behalf of the party congratulating the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on its 70th anniversary as the governing party of China, putting the country forward as a model of communism in action that the party wishes to emulate in South Africa.

“The Communist Party took over control of the then Republic of China from the nationalist government, which was riddled with corruption and gross incompetence,” the statement says.

The EFF congratulates the CCP on implementing “the most thoroughgoing programme for the emancipation of all the people of China”, which included “the expropriation of the land and property of rural landlords”, the redistribution of this land to “landless peasants”, the confiscation of the property of “traitors” – the “so-called ‘bureaucrat capitalists'” – and the putting an end to “the power of monopolies in China”, which led to “centrally planned industrialisation, and a comprehensive programme of socialisation of production and wealth”.

“This proves our long-held belief that there would never be any comprehensive programme of wealth redistribution and cessation of monopoly control of wealth until a revolutionary state takes over the means of production, and redistribute these to the workers,” the party says.

The statement then describes what Ndlozi and the EFF see as the successes of communist China.

“Since 1978, China has managed to increase its GDP per capita eightfold, with annual GDP growth averaging more than 9.5% for a [continuous] period of 30 years since 1978. China’s growth between 1978—2005 outranked all other countries in the world. China has had a consistently high growth in every decade of reforms since 1978, despite significant slowdowns in 1981, 1989, and 1990.”

The party appears to see China’s successes as a blueprint for how South Africa should proceed.

“The example set by the Chinese Communist Party provides a solid learning basis for all revolutionary across the world, and is [an] inspiration for all that it is possible to develop economies and people on the basis of socialised ownership and control of productive resources.

“It is further solid evidence that as a precursor to the emancipation of all, it is necessary to exorcise from national consciousness the predatory culture of politics sustained by the narrow nationalist clique now in power in South Africa.

“The EFF salutes the revolutionary Chinese Communist Party, their success is ours too, and it continues to give us the courage to go forward with our own struggle here for the eradication of the many by the few.”

The full statement can be read below.

EFF Celebrates 70 Years of Communist Party Governance In China. pic.twitter.com/8PlWrcJN2q — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 1, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.