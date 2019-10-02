DA rejects IRR’s ‘naked opportunism’ with support for ‘white man Winde’ as next DA leader

He wrote: “It might be cruel to place the blame squarely on Maimane, but that is the nature of political leadership”, and warned that “the DA is losing people, money and voters”.

Pretorius also slammed Maimane for having used a vehicle sponsored by Steinhoff, despite acknowledging that the circumstances around the matter were still unclear and it was not proven that Maimane had acted corruptly.

“What is now clear is that Maimane’s reputation and position is weakening perceptibly almost by the day,” he added.

He then lobbied strongly for current Western Cape premier Alan Winde to take over the party, primarily arguing that Winde had an excellent political record and that his being a white male should actually be celebrated in the supposed spirit of nonracialism.

“In terms of his record in governance and at the ballot box alone, Winde seems an obvious candidate to lead his party nationally from its current malaise to a recovery, slow as such a recovery might prove to be. But in his short time as Premier, Winde has managed to go beyond mere competence by planting something resembling the seed of a DA recovery.”

He argued that Winde should be picked “because he is a white man”, saying that Winde’s election as the leader would “reject the notion that the skin colour of politicians has any bearing on their ability to improve the lives of their constituents – and I want the party to do it in the clearest, most unapologetic way: by blatantly and unashamedly rejecting the premise that the race of a politician is relevant to the difference they can make in the lives of ordinary South Africans. I want the DA to dismiss the race debate for what it is, and for what ordinary South Africans know it to be: a diversion from failure and a blame game. I want the DA to be honest with the people of South Africa and to declare: we think this pale male, with his record in government, is the best person for the job of leading our country out of the doldrums, and if you care about his skin colour, you are the racist, not us.”

He argued that the “seed of the DA’s recovery has been planted by a white man in the Western Cape. If the party has any bottle, any mettle, any fight left at all, it will see in the leadership of Alan Winde its future as the real party for all South Africans”.

They also endorsed the Pretorius opinion piece in a later tweet. It’s unclear what Winde himself thinks of his unexpected endorsement, however, and he has not made public any intention to take over the party.

Steenhuisen, however, made it clear the DA wanted nothing to do with the IRR’s latest messaging, rejecting it as “naked opportunism displayed by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) with its latest missive, in which it apparently seeks to raise funds in support of a presumed leadership contest within the DA”.