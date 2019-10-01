There are ‘malicious intentions’ behind Maimane scandals – Solly Malatsi

Following two reports over the weekend casting Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane in an unflattering light, the party’s spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, appears to have backed up Maimane’s claims of a “smear campaign” against him.

Asked if the DA agrees that there was a “smear campaign”, Malatsi said: “The misuse of information and discussions emanating from closed meetings selectively suggests malicious intentions.”

This is an apparent change in perspective from Malatsi, who told The Citizen back in January that reports detailing alleged attempts by the “liberal faction” within the DA to get rid of Maimane were “completely false”.

Malatsi did not respond to a question on whether he believed these “malicious intentions” came from within the party itself, or a question on how the DA felt about the fact that one of the allegations of wrongdoing levelled against Maimane came from one of its own MPs, Mike Waters.

A story in the Sunday Times over the weekend focused on Maimane’s R4-million Claremont home, which he initially told parliament he owned but later admitted was rented from Durban businessman Wessel Jacobs.

An anonymous source revealed to the publication that Waters allegedly demanded bank statements from Maimane to determine if he was personally paying the rent on the property and if so how much rent he paid.

The other story about Maimane in Rapport looked at his use of a car paid for by disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

Steinhoff nearly collapsed amid accounting regularities, leading to ordinary South Africans losing roughly R12 billion in pension money in what has been described as the biggest case of fraud in South African history.

The Rapport story accused Maimane of refusing to return the vehicle, which was donated to help with the party’s election campaigning, despite saying he would do so after the Steinhoff scandal broke.

The DA leader has denied this on Twitter, calling it a “smear campaign” and saying it was a “complete lie” that he refused to hand the car back.

“I campaigned in Joburg and we wrote a letter sending the car back. I have since used my personal vehicle for work purposes,” he said.

In another tweet responding to one from journalist Ferial Haffajee, Maimane said he had no knowledge of impropriety on the part of Steinhoff when he accepted the donation of the vehicle, which he said was returned once this impropriety was revealed.

“South African business invested in Steinhoff with good faith and trust and were also disappointed subsequent to the debacle. The DA received a vehicle. When impropriety on the part of Steinhoff was revealed. The vehicle was returned by the party,” he said.

Responses to the Maimane “smear campaign” tweet show that some agree with the DA leader and see this as a plan from within his party to remove him from his position.

While the party was publicly supportive of Maimane following the May 8 elections, in which the party suffered losses, alleged plots to oust the DA leader have been reported since before the elections.

According to TimesLive: “Waters belongs to a group within the DA caucus, the self-styled ‘1959 committee’, that feels the party has lost its liberal values and direction under Maimane.”

City Press reported in January that a group within the DA is believed to be pushing for the Maimane’s removal.

This after eNCA interviewed former DA chief whip for Emfuleni, Simon Nkosi, who said the alleged plot to remove Maimane was “well known” within the party. The news network reported at the time that it was the “liberal” faction within the party who wanted to see the back of the DA leader.

This appears to be in line with what Daily Maverick reported in August 2018. The publication said that there was a battle of wills within the party between “traditional liberals” and “a more radical faction bent on racial transformation”.

