Mabuza is a schemer and the Al Capone of Mpumalanga, claims David Dube – report

In a book by former Mpumalanga ANC deputy chairperson David Dube titled Al Capones of Mpumalanga – The Bad and Good Political Figures, Dube portrays Deputy President David Mabuza as a schemer who would dump his friends and allies at the drop of a hat.

City Press reports that in the newly published book, Dube alleges that Mabuza went as far as to set the police on him while he was mourning the death of his wife last year.

“Nothing is lasting with him. He gets what he wants from you then he moves on to the next person, and so it goes. He has no lasting friends. You are in today and tomorrow you are on the highway. You will remain with the dirt, but he will move on scot-free with white socks while your hands are muddied to the core,” Dube claims in the book.

He describes his former collaborator, who was also close to his family, as someone with a heartless character who would be quick to dump allies.

Dube further alleges that Mabuza implicated him in a crimen injuria charge that he laid against ANC member Bishop Hangwi Maumela on August 11 last year, which was the same day his wife Lindi Dube died.

The same Maumela was allegedly captured in a video recording accusing Mabuza of murder.

Dube accused Mabuza of making people dependant on him and claimed Mabuza operated like the mafia, whose prime motivation was money.

“He is more like a boss than a leader. He can easily be dubbed the main Al Capone of Mpumalanga.”

Dube maintains he is ready for litigation in order to provide further details. The publication was unable to receive feedback from Mabuza’s spokesperson Thami Ngwenya on the allegations in the book. An update will be provided once new information has been obtained.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko.)

