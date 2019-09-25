‘Supra must fly a kite’ – North West official says Mahumapelo in ‘cul-de-sac’

The Hawks are investigating a case of extortion after former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo laid charges against two North West officials, alleging that they tried to “corrupt” him during his tenure.

News24 understands that Mahumapelo laid charges in Klerksdorp on Tuesday against Public Works MEC Gaoage Molapisi, and former Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality mayor Themba Gwabeni, who is also premier Job Mokgoro’s adviser.

The former premier, who is now an MP, made headlines over the weekend when renewed claims linked him to the 2015 murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana.

In response to a Sunday World article, Mahumapelo said the claims were part of a plot to discredit and destroy him.

“I have now taken a decision to confront the campaign of political reputation damage that has been sustained against me for so many years with lies, head on,” Mahumapelo told News24 after laying the charges.

He added that the move could have personal and political consequences for him.

However, he said it wouldn’t stop him laying more charges in a bid to “expose” lies, which he said were rehashed over the weekend on behalf of “some cowards” within the ANC who linked him to Bozwana’s murder.

“Truth always triumphs. Lies have short legs,” Mahumapelo said.

According to the weekly newspaper, details of Mahumapelo’s involvement were contained in an affidavit filed with the Gauteng investigations unit.

The prominent businessman died in hospital after he and his partner, Mpho Baloyi, were shot in Pretoria.

Sipho Hudla, Matamela Mutapa, Vusi Mathibela and Bonginkosi Khumalo are standing trial for the hit.

Mahumapelo’s claims have already been dismissed, with Molapisi accusing him of trying to create a diversion instead of answering to claims that he wanted Bozwana dead.

“I am not even sure what he is referring to but look, let’s go to court and hear what he is saying,” Molapisi told News24.

Molapisi said he believed the former premier would implicate many others, but should first answer to allegations levelled against him.

“If he says we were trying to corrupt him, why has [he] been quiet about it all this time?” Molapisi asked, saying he was confused by Mahumapelo’s claims.

Gwabeni responded in a similar tone, saying it wasn’t worth entertaining the charges laid against him.

“Supra must buy a kite and go fly it in the sea in Cape Town.

“The man is in a cul-de-sac and I think he is clutching at straws. The man is below rock bottom. He is incorrigible actually,” Gwabeni told News24.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed that Mahumapelo had opened a case of extortion.

