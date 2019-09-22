Supra is being attacked by the ‘Stellenbosch mafia’ who ‘bought’ Ramaphosa – Mngxitama

Andile Mngxitama, the leader of deregistered political party Black First Land First (BLF), believes reports in The Sunday World that an affidavit submitted by a former gangster turned state witness implicates former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo in the alleged assassination of Wandile Bozwana are the work of the “Stellenbosch mafia” who used donations to the CR17 to “buy” President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mngxitama, whose party was deregistered after the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) took action against it for its policy of not allowing white members, says Mahumapelo “called for action” against those who he believes bought “the 54th elective conference of the African National Congress (ANC) at Nasrec in December 2017” through CR17 donations.

This, he believes, is now resulting in the “evil forcers” of “white monopoly capital” doing “everything possible to silence those who want the truth”.

“BLF is concerned that the people who have evidence on this saga of how the ANC Nasrec conference was bought, are either dying under mysterious circumstances like the Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson and the lawyer, Barry Eugene Farber, into whose bank account Watson deposited R500 000 for Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign,” Mngxitama said in a statement.

“We also see and denounce the silencing of those who speak up, like Supra Mahumapelo, with smear campaigns – involving propaganda, fake news and disinformation – in a manner similar to the dirty tactics of Stratcom”.

The full statement can be read here.

This follows Sunday World reporting that an affidavit filed with Gauteng’s Provincial Investigations Unit, which investigated the death of businessman Wandile Bozwana, accused former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo as well as former Rustenberg mayor and ANC MP Matthews Wolmarans of involvement in the murder of Bozwana, as well as unsuccessful assassination attempts on former Rustenberg chief whip Happy Serongwane and former Department of Tourism chief of staff Kabelo Nonyana.

The affidavit was filed in May, 2016, by a gang member who turned state witness due to his involvement in the alleged hits. Bozwana was killed in 2015.

He is reportedly the same witness who has led to the arrest of others in connection to the Bozwana hit. He claims a gang leader told him Mahumapelo and Wolmarans offered R10 million for the hits.

Both Mahumapelo and Wolmarans have vehemently denied any involvement.

Mahumapelo told the publication that the affidavit is part of attempts to tarnish his name, adding that certain statements implicating him were made by people who were “forced by politicians” to write what they did.

Wolmarans, meanwhile, believes he is being “targeted” due to being close to Mahumapelo.

The full story is available in today’s edition of Sunday World.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

