ANC in Gauteng calls for action against ‘unbecoming behaviour’ of EFF MP

The ANC in Gauteng has called for action against the “unbecoming behaviour” of EFF MP Kenny Motsamai.

This after the party said it had learned with “shock and disbelief of the abusive treatment” one of its Gauteng MPLs was allegedly subjected to by Motsamai.

In a statement on Friday, the ANC said its MPL and deputy speaker Vuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela was “verbally abused and almost physically engaged” by Motsamai on Thursday during a programme by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

“Motsamai showed lack of appreciation of the fact that the country is currently grappling with the scourge of gender-based violence which has reached unacceptable proportions,” the statement reads.

The ANC said Motsamai’s actions showed a mockery of the EFF’s contribution during the Wednesday Joint Sitting of Parliament which debated gender-based violence and immediate interventions needed to rid society of the scourge.

“If Motsamai, a member of parliament, can have the nerve to verbally abuse his fellow colleague who happens to be one of the senior female officials in the legislature during an official government programme, you can only wonder what he is capable of behind closed doors. This misogynistic behaviour is reflective of a person who has scant regard for people and women in particular.”

The ANC said Motsamai’s “deplorable behaviour” is contrary to the oath of office he took as an MP.

“In a society that is besieged by unacceptable levels of violence you would expect a member of parliament who by virtue of their position is a leader in society to show exemplary behaviour.”

The ANC in the province said through its caucus in the legislature it will pursue this matter further to ensure that Motsamai suffers the consequences of his “reckless behaviour”.

“The ANCGP calls on all women who have one way or the other suffered abuse from Motsamai to come forward, especially within EFF, and report such incidents to law enforcement authorities. We are convinced that this is not an isolated incident.”

The ANC said it would support any action Mhlakaza-Manamela decides to take up “as she seeks recourse”.

“We call on EFF MPL Mandisa Mashego who is the party’s Gauteng chairperson to publicly condemn Motsamai’s behaviour and to ensure that disciplinary action is taken against him. Failing which we will all know the EFF is supportive of this behaviour and that the women in the EFF see nothing wrong with it.”

Mashego could not be reached for comment. The EFF’s communications and media liaison officer in the province referred the Citizen to the party’s national communications manager Sixo Gcilishe and national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who also could not be reached for comment.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

