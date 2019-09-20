Saftu’s Vavi pleads for worker unity, calls Marikana deaths ‘murder’

SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi yesterday made an impassioned plea for worker unity in the fragmented labour movement.

Addressing the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) national elective conference in Boksburg, Vavi said a disunited labour movement would not succeed in waging successful struggles to improve workers’ lives.

“Workers need each other today more than at any other time and failure to unite will lead to the disappearance of unions.

“Labour unity does not mean being competitive, but to pledge solidarity with one another during struggles for a living wage and better working conditions.

“Without Amcu support, Saftu is weak – making it difficult to defeat the enemy,” said Vavi, to rousing applause from delegates.

He said many unions were inspired by Amcu’s R12,500 wage victory at Lonmin mine in 2012.

“Year 2012 became a turning point in labour relations in South Africa. Many thought the R12,500 wage demand by Amcu was a pipe dream.

“Truth must be told and lessons must be learnt in history.

“Marikana, which saw striking mine workers killed in a premeditated and a well-orchestrated murder, will go down in history as a victory for all workers in South Africa, as well as abroad.

“Due to job losses, as leaders, we’re now forever involved in negotiations with bosses. They are bringing labour brokers in by the back door, calling them independent contractors.”

Referring to the recent announcement by the department of labour requiring workers to conduct a secret ballot before going on strike, Vavi said the move was “a ploy to ensure that only sweetheart unions exist”.

“If you are a militant union, the department of labour scrutinises you. They ask you to amend your constitution to suit what they want.

“The secret ballot will make it difficult for workers to strike. To put up ballot boxes as if you are the [Electoral Commission of SA] and being asked to keep records is a threat to deregister unions.

“Bosses are bent on taking our teeth, making us weak … when one looks at the current wage negotiations.

“You have a situation in the security industry where workers are paid R3,500 per month. Negotiations are deadlocked because bosses are offering a mere 1.1% increase.

“In another deadlocked negotiation in the motor industry, you have a situation where workers are paid R20 per hour, with employers offering a 0% increase.”

The speakers at the conference included Methodist Bishop Paul Verryn; representatives of the Federation of Unions of South Africa; the National Council of Trade Unions; Marikana Trust, Alternative Information and Development Centre; human rights lawyer Richard Spoor; Kings University academic Dr Andy Higginbottom and Nonhle Mbuthuma of the Amadiba Crisis Committee.

– brians@citizen. co.za

