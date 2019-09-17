SAHRC to haul Malema to Equality Court over ‘dead white man’ tweet

“The SAHRC has on numerous occasions urged political leaders to recognise and take responsibility for the power they wield through their words,” said the commission in a statement.

“The SAHRC condemns these racially divisive utterances, as they go against the non-racialist values upon which South Africa’s constitutional democracy is founded and will, therefore, refer the matter to the Equality Court.”

Amid mounting outrage, Malema took to Twitter to share a screenshot showing that someone had reported the tweet, and that Twitter “could not identify any violations of the Twitter rules”. He shared this along with the caption “Stratcom”, which was once an apartheid-era unit tasked with spreading misinformation and is now used which by the EFF and others as a term for members of the media that they see as enemies.

Some have since taken to Twitter to complain about Twitter failing to take the tweet down.

The quote was indeed said by Mugabe and was included in a list of his “most eccentric quotes” in UK publication The Independent, which also quotes the late liberation icon-turned-dictator as infamously saying homosexuals are “worse than dogs and pigs”.

This is also not the only contentious Mugabe quote in the slide show. It also includes: “What we hate is not the colour of their skin but the evil that emanates from them”; “It may be necessary to use methods other than constitutional ones”; and “Our party must continue to strike fear in the heart of the white man, our real enemy.”

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi ignored requests for comment.

