Malema bans amaBhungane, Scorpio and Daily Maverick from EFF events

Gopolang Moloko
Julius Malema briefs media at the EFF Headquarters in Braamfontein, 5 September 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

Malema has banned investigative units amaBhungane, Scorpio and the Daily Maverick from the party’s events.

Speaking at a memorial event for the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, Economic Freedom Fighters Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema declared that investigative units such as Daily Maverick, Scorpio and amaBhungane would no longer be allowed to cover EFF events or briefings.

At the memorial in Orlando East, Soweto, Malema said Daily Maverick, amaBhungane and Scorpio would be treated in the same manner ANN7 was treated – as an enemy.

He called for calm amid ongoing xenophobic violence, claiming that those calling Zimbabweans “foreigners” will one day work for them.

“Those driving so-called foreigners from South Africa have nothing to show as this country belongs to a white man. You cannot celebrate Nelson Mandela but refuse to celebrate Mugabe.

“They can keep their [FW] de Klerk, we will keep our Mugabe.”

He described the former statesman as an imperialist who refused to buckle under pressure and urged the Zimbabwean government to give him a dignified funeral.

Meanwhile, Mugabe’s body has been laid out for public viewing in Rufaro Stadium, before it is sent to his homestead Zvimba for a wake. Mugabe is expected to be laid to rest in a private ceremony next week, as per the wishes of the family. It is still unclear if the Zimbabwean government will accept the request by the family.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, former Cuban leader Raul Castro, and a dozen African presidents, including South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, are among those expected to attend Mugabe’s state funeral on Saturday in Harare, said Zimbabwe’s presidency.

