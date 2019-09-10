In pics and video: EFF outside Hawks office in support of Malema

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) supporters have rallied outside the Hawks offices in Silverton, Pretoria, where party leader Julius Malema will be giving a warning statement relating to allegations that he discharged a firearm during the EFF’s fifth birthday party celebration in East London in 2018.

EFF supporters have come out in large numbers awaiting the address from Malema, who will appear in the Hawks head office on Tuesday morning to draft a statement on his actions during the EFF’s birthday bash.

Malema drove onto the premises of the Directorate for Priority Crimes, followed by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and attorneys Laurence Hodes and Ian Levitt. All three legal minds previously represented the organisation.

Hodes is a criminal lawyer who has also represented businessman Glenn Agliotti as well as Sipho Shongwe, who is accused of murdering telecoms tycoon and sports administrator, Victor Gamedze.

Malema’s legal team and party leaders, Mandisa Mashego, Godrich Gardee and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, were met by the large group of supporters when they arrived at the Hawks’ offices.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed that Malema would appear before the Hawks on Tuesday as part of the investigation.

He said Malema would be given a chance to outline what happened and the Hawks would then send the statement to the National Prosecuting Authority for it to decide on a way forward, as the NPA had not made a decision on whether to prosecute Malema for the incident prior.

(Additional reporting by News24 Wire)

