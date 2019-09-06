Northern Cape premier dismisses rape allegations as politicking

Northern Cape Premier and ANC chairperson, Zamani Saul, says he is unfazed and remains focused on the task at hand, despite being placed at the centre of rape allegations by the @Dbn_ Survivors Twitter handle, which purports to expose all alleged perpetrators of gender-based violence.

Saul has rubbished claims that he raped a woman and reported the Twitter handle which published these allegations to the police.

He has also used his personal Twitter Page to announce that “trivialising the struggle against gender violence and rape to settle political scores is deeply disturbing”.

The ANC in the province has described the allegations as an attempt to discredit and cast aspersion on the integrity of the provincial chairperson.

The ANC in the Northern Cape said in a statement they have noted the @Dbn_Survivors Twitter post and have “encouraged the provincial chairperson to explore all available legal means to expose those faceless people running such malicious campaigns”.

The allegations against Saul come at the time when the scourge of gender-based violence against women and children has come to the fore after a series of murders.

– OFM News

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.