Malema: Don’t be surprised when Mpofu runs against me as EFF president

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema mentioned national chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu as a possible contender for the EFF presidency later this year, in a bid to show that the party’s processes were democratic.

“All positions in the EFF are contested, including that of the president. Don’t say there are divisions when Dali contests for the presidency in December, you must be happy that we have democratic processes,” Malema said.

The EFF is heading to its second elective conference in mid-December at Nasrec, Johannesburg, where Malema is expected to stand for another term.

“We are ready for the conference, it has been a slow start but we are expecting a rush towards the deadline”.