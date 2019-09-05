Politics 5.9.2019 02:43 pm

Malema: Don’t be surprised when Mpofu runs against me as EFF president

Daniel Friedman
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a press conference, September 5, 2019. Picture: Twitter (@EFFSouthAfrica)

He says if any of the EFF’s leaders run against him, it would be proof of the party’s democratic processes, not its divisions.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema mentioned national chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu as a possible contender for the EFF presidency later this year, in a bid to show that the party’s processes were democratic.

“All positions in the EFF are contested, including that of the president. Don’t say there are divisions when Dali contests for the presidency in December, you must be happy that we have democratic processes,” Malema said.

The EFF is heading to its second elective conference in mid-December at Nasrec, Johannesburg, where Malema is expected to stand for another term.

“We are ready for the conference, it has been a slow start but we are expecting a rush towards the deadline”.

Malema’s mention of Mpofu may be a reaction to recent speculation that his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, might oppose him at the upcoming conference, with suggestions this may be contributing to tension between the two men, who were both expelled from the ANC before forming the EFF in 2013.

READ MORE: How and why Malema plans to step down as EFF leader – Mpofu

This is the first time Mpofu has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the EFF presidency, and whether this is actually a possibility or Malema was simply using his name as an example is unclear.

In a radio interview in July, Mpofu said that he believed EFF leader Julius Malema may only have one more term in him as the party leader, if he even continues after December.

Mpofu told Aldrin Sampear on Power FM that no one in the EFF was in the party for “personal ambitions”.

“If [Malema is] re-elected in December this year, I would be surprised if he stands for another term. I am not even sure if he will be available right now,” Mpofu said at the time.

(Background reporting, Charles Cilliers)

