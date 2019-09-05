The police want to charge me and I don’t know why – Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema addressed a press conference at the party’s Braamfontein headquarters on Thursday afternoon, where he claimed that the police have contacted him, adding that he thinks they may soon attempt to charge him.

“Police have made contact with me. They have said I must go take a warning statement, I think they have taken a decision to charge me. I will remain silent and they must tell me why they are charging me,” he said.

What Malema was referring to is unclear, as he then moved on to other topics, but he may have been referring to a case involving his alleged firing of an assault rifle during his party’s birthday celebrations last year. It is one of several ongoing cases involving the EFF leader.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announcing earlier on Thursday that they had made a decision on whether or not to prosecute Malema over his alleged firing of an assault rifle during his party’s birthday celebrations last year. They added, however, that they couldn’t yet inform the public of this decision as they needed to speak to Malema first.