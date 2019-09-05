As an ANC member, you always allow yourself to be led – Gumede

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has welcomed her new role as public relations councillor in eThekwini.

[WATCH] Outgoing eThekwini Mayor #ZandileGumede says she’s looking forward to her new role as an ordinary councillor in eThekwini. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/XK5c1GM80a — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2019

In a video posted on Twitter by EWN, Gumede maintained she would remain part of the ANC and continue to allow herself to be led by the party.

Asked how she felt about the new role she said: “I’m an activist and also I’m a people’s person and I’m going to be working hard for my movement. I’m going to be led. As an ANC member, you always allow yourself to be led.”

She maintains her fight against the ANC was to inspire women to show strength.

“I’ve congratulated leaders,” she said and added that she had congratulated Mxolisi Kaunda on his appointment as mayor.

The embattled politician, who was asked to step down by the ANC’s provincial executive committee, withdrew her resignation and had vowed to fight on to keep her job. She was arrested earlier this year on fraud and corruption charges. Gumede earlier planned to appeal the ANC’s decision to make her formally step down as mayor.

She claimed “everything is over now”.

The eThekwini region of the ANC will be electing its new chairperson. Asked if Gumede would stand for the role, she said she would wait for the branch to nominate her while remaining PR councillor for eThekwini.

“People come and go, but the ANC remains.”

On her defiance against the party, she said: “You must not allow yourself to be kicked out willy-nilly.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.