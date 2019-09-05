Lack of soap at hospital is a risk to patients – DA

The DA has learned that the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital, which is alleged to have a dire shortage of nurse staff, allegedly runs out of soap.

The party said the risk posed to patients due to the lack of soap was unacceptable as the hospital dealt with high-level surgical procedures.

The apparent risk nullified infection control and the party said the problem lay with departments failing to pay suppliers.

“This could be due to two reasons, either because the department is out of pocket or because the financial procurement delegations are still being controlled at the provincial head office. Regardless of the exact reason, the situation demands urgent attention from health MEC, Mase Manopole.

“The current state of health care in the province once again showcases why rolling out a National Health Insurance will not work.”

The DA calls on government to consider their Sizani Universal Healthcare system which, according to the party, calls for investment and improvement of the public health system for people to be a the centre of reform.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

