Gauteng ANC takes a stand on party funding

The Gauteng ANC has become the first to take a stand on the internal party funding debate, saying the organisation must tackle this matter but warned party members against airing their dirty linen in public.

In an apparent reference to the recent controversy surrounding the fund-raising for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency, the Gauteng ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) said this was the opportunity for the ANC to deal with the question of intraparty political funding.

“Public discourse on the matter should guide the ANC, in line with its long standing principles of honesty and accountability.

“The PEC agreed that the historic role that the movement has played South Africa’s journey to democracy demands that the ANC should never be at odds with our citizens, and it is in the interest of both the party and society at large that this matter is dealt with sooner rather than later,” said provincial secretary Jacob Khawe on behalf of the PEC.

“Fundamental questions about how we contest and elect leadership have now been raised and it is clear that this process has to be beyond reproach, must be respectable and dignified, and must stand the test of public scrutiny, regardless of the fact that it remains an internal process,” Khawe said.

Khawe’s statement was a sequel to a PEC meeting held last Saturday where the current political atmosphere – domestically, regionally and internationally – were deliberated and the overall state of the organisation post the election was discussed.

The Gauteng ANC was worried about public statements made by members about the Ramaphosa campaign.

Gauteng’s vocal opponents of Ramaphosa had included Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, who also publicly voiced his support for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and criticised the judiciary that ruled against several of her investigative findings.

Khawe warned ANC members throughout the province to refrain from discussing internal party matters in public and to stop misrepresenting the organisation’s position on issues.

“All codes of conduct, disciplinary and related policies will be enforced as we drive the renewal process.

“The organisation creates many platforms for engagement, and these should be used,” he said.

The ANC was caught in an embarrassing situation when the statements showing transactions from donors and payments to organisers of the CR17 campaign, were published in the media.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.