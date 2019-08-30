Gumede will be replaced by next Wednesday, vows Zikalala

After having a spanner thrown into the works of their plan to replace disgraced Ethekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede by the end of August, the African National Congress’ Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) has vowed to have Gumede out by Wednesday, September 4.

This after Gumede rescinded her resignation earlier this week citing the reason that she was unhappy with how it had been handled.

Gumede and a number of other officials were reportedly asked to resign via text message and Gumede did not appreciate the approach.

“If she has [resigned], she would be within her rights. The PEC has handled this matter very badly from the beginning. You cannot tell a leader to resign via SMS,” a spokesperson for Gumede’s support base Mzomuhle Dube told The South African.

RELATED: ANC fires Zandile Gumede as eThekwini mayor, KZN spokesperson confirms

According to the publication, the ANC in KZN has confirmed that it would convene for an urgent meeting on Monday, September 2, to find a way forward after lengthy discussions with the ANC’s top six.

The publication further reports that KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala allegedly recently vowed to have a new mayor of Durban by Wednesday.

“By Wednesday, we’d have sorted this issue and have the new mayor and exco to take the council forward. The ANC mandate will have to be implemented,” said Zikalala.

When called for confirmation, KZN ANC spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu was unable to comment.

READ NEXT: Why KZN ANC ‘redeployed’ Zandile Gumede, others

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.