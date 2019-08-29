Sdumo Dlamini was not poisoned – Cosatu’s Zingiswa Losi

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has rubbished claims that her predecessor and the current deputy minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, Sdumo Dlamini, was poisoned.

Speaking at a media briefing on the outcomes of a central executive committee meeting on Thursday, Losi said the family had indicated that there was no truth to the allegations.

“We have been interacting with his office and we do get reports that he is recovering. The family issued a statement and said that is not true. We cannot then speak on that matter. The family said there is no truth that the former president was poisoned. We are told he is progressing really well,” she said.

The minister fell ill last month and was admitted to hospital “for a severe headache”, according to ministry spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo, News24 earlier reported.

Earlier this month, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte indicated the gravity of Dlamini’s illness, saying that they were worried.

“We are worried about him; he isn’t doing very well. We just hope that the cause is not poisoning.

“But whatever it is, we wish him well and we hope he recovers. He is a valuable member of our organisation and society,” she said at the time.

This past week, former state security minister and ANC MP Bongani Bongo was also hospitalised at Netcare Waterfall City Hospital in Midrand due to suspected poisoning, City Press reported.

Bongo told City Press he was glad to be alive.

