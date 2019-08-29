Zandile Gumede met with ANC top six before resignation withdrawal

Outgoing eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede met with the ANC’s top six to discuss her resignation and this led to her decision to withdraw it, sources in her circle told News24 on Wednesday.

The ANC’s KZN provincial executive committee (PEC) announced Gumede’s sudden withdrawal of her resignation on Wednesday morning.

In an SMS, the PEC said its working committee would “reflect on the matter and the outcomes would be communicated”.

A source in her circle told News24 Gumede had met with the top six at Luthuli House last week Monday.

“She came to Johannesburg to hear for herself why she was redeployed with no reasons. They told her the instruction was for the PEC to hold off on her redeployment but they went ahead anyway. This is the reason why she has now decided to withdraw her resignation.”

News24 understands that the PEC will meet with Gumede on Friday to discuss the new developments.

Another insider said Gumede was planning to start legal action while waiting for the national executive committee’s (NEC) decision on appeal.

“They have opened themselves up for a fight. She now has ammunition against the PEC. While going to the NEC, she will also be preparing court papers. She was advised by people in the national leadership to withdraw. It wasn’t a decision she made out of thin air,” the second source told News24.

National spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to eNCA, saying the decision of the PEC still stood. Mabe added that her withdrawal “smacked of ill-discipline”. When News24 called him for comment, he could not be reached.

Gumede earlier this month spoke to News24 and indicated she would approach the NEC about the matter. In the interview, Gumede said she would be writing to the ANC’s NEC to find out how she had been branded incompetent.

“It’s important that I do that. All [that] I wish to know is the process. They (the NEC) must say why they call me incompetent. I’m a leader internationally. I have accolades, they must prove how and why,” she said.

Gumede was placed on special leave and after a two-day special meeting, the ANC’s PEC enacted the recommendations of the provincial working committee (PWC) that she be recalled along with the entire executive committee.

Provincial ANC secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the PWC, which compiled a report on local governance in the province, had raised complaints from residents about issues such as water provisions, water infrastructure, refuse removal, and allegations of fraud and corruption.

The ANC postponed a full eThekwini council meeting on Thursday where Mxolisi Kaunda would have been sworn in as the new mayor.

