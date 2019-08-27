Parliament tackles process of appointing deputy public protector

Parliament’s portfolio committee has met on Tuesday morning to discuss the process of appointing a new deputy public protector as well as the request from the DA to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The matter was expected to be discussed next week, but the committee released a statement on Monday confirming they would tackle the matter on Tuesday. The justice committee is expected to receive a briefing on the appointment process of the deputy public protector but also to discuss Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

The DA’s chief whip, John Steenhuisen, has made attempts to fast track Mkhwebane’s removal, which was later supported by Speaker Thandi Modise. Mkhwebane wrote to Modise, Sunday Times reported, to lodge a complaint that there were rules for the process of her removal.

The committee’s meeting to discuss Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will be led by chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe. The DA demands the matter be given urgent status and new rules on the process to be followed in removing a public protector and other heads of chapter 9 institutions.

The term for the current deputy public protector, Kevin Malunga, will come to an end later this year.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

