No confirmation of Gumede quitting, but resignations coming in – ANC KZN

While unable to supply specific details, a spokesperson for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed on Monday that resignations for party members asked to step down from public office are coming in.

“Resignations have been coming in. I am not aware of the details of who submitted and who has not. Officials are in a meeting now. Once they are done, we will let [the public] know,” ANC spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said.

Among the main pending resignations is that of soon-to-be former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede who was asked to step down after provincial leaders decided that eThekwini and Msunduzi executive members would be axed.

Mayoral spokesperson Mthunzi Gumede would also not confirm any details of Gumede’s official resignation.

“An announcement will be made in due course to the council, public and media.”

The ANC installed Mxolisi Kaunda, most recently the transport MEC, as the new mayor-elect for the eThekwini metro following Gumede’s exit.

Belinda Scott, the former finance MEC in the province, will be deputy mayor.

Their positions will be official upon being voted in at the council.

Last week, the party also announced it would suspend members and councillors who marched to the eThekwini and Moses Mabhida regional ANC offices.

Gumede was suspended and subsequently fired from her position following a two-day special meeting of the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC), which enacted the recommendations of the provincial working committee (PWC) that she be recalled.

Until two months ago, she was the chairperson of the eThekwini region, the ANC’s biggest region in the country.

Gumede was initially placed on special leave after she was arrested on corruption charges related to a Durban Solid Waste tender. She is currently out on R50 000 bail.

