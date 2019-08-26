Politics 26.8.2019 08:23 am

DA set to investigate Van Damme for punching a ‘racist man’ at V&A Waterfront

Citizen reporter
DA MP Phumzile van Damme. Photo credit: Gideon van Lyl

The outspoken DA MP claims she’s been having a terrible year in the party, but will continue to fight on, even if it makes her ‘sound like Jacob Zuma’.

After a report in Afrikaans Sunday paper Rapport revealed that the DA may be trying to pursue disciplinary action against their member of parliament Phumzile Van Damme, an unimpressed Van Damme took to Twitter to confirm that she had only been informed of the possible investigation verbally.

She said she was yet to be formally charged, but correspondence about it from fellow party member Ghaleb Cachalia had apparently already been leaked to the press, which she called “mighty interesting”.

In a subsequent tweet she suggested she might be getting set up for “sacrifice”.

She also highly critical of the Rapport article and its editor, claiming that the newspaper had the matter factually wrong and it was allegedly being used by a faction in the DA that opposes her.

The case relates to an incident in June, when Van Damme punched a man in the head at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town because she considered him a “racist”.

She tweeted at the time that she had experienced racism and had punched the offender in an act of “self-defence”.

“The family. This lady was filming me the entire time, so I tried to take photos & that little s**t in the black t-shirt came to my face & came within my face & [said] ‘voetsek you black’ & threw [my phone] on the ground. He was threatening violence so in self-defense I punched him in the head,” Van Damme admitted in a tweet at the time.

She claimed to have been standing in a queue when a quarrel broke out with the mother of a family at one of the Waterfront’s supermarkets. The mother allegedly told her she would “push [Van Damme] aside”.

“Then when I went out, she was standing there with her family in a threatening manner. And I went to her and said, ‘why are you looking at me in a threatening manner?’ Then she said, ‘it’s because you’re black’.”

Van Damme also complained about the way the venue’s management had dealt with her complaint. The Waterfront launched an investigation into the validity of her claims and later apologised.

Van Damme has now made it clear she is more than willing to keep defending herself against any internal party charges.

She called 2019 her “annus horribilis” in the DA, which she would only be willing to discuss later. She made it clear she would not be quitting the party though.

“To add: when the time is right, at the risk of sounding like Jacob Zuma, I will write about the year that has been 2019 in the DA. An annus horribilis. I know I am not alone in this. I have kept quiet in the hopes things will change for too long. Oh, and I am going nowhere.”

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

