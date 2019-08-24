ANC’s Western Cape interim leadership bringing ‘peace and stability’ – Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the party’s decision to disband the Western Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) and replace it with an interim provincial committee (IPC) is “going very well” and that “peace and stability” have returned to the province.

This month, the ANC disbanded both the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and the executive committee in the Western Cape.

Magashule was in the province to brief members of various branches of the ANC about the decision of to disband the PEC.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to branch members to accept the decision and now focus on matters of the party.

Continue building unity

“If you are a member of the ANC, you accept decisions of the highest decision-making body after national conference, [which is] the national executive committee (NEC),” said Magashule.

“We came here because we wanted to tell our branches that we have passed elections. It is time to now focus on the ground, renew ourselves, [and] continue building unity.”

The NEC had decided to disband the PEC, whose mandate had by then expired, but was operating because of the province’s failure to hold a provincial conference.

Last week, Magashule announced a 30-member strong IPC which would have nine months to make sure a provincial conference is held in order to elect new leadership.

Back to basics

Magashule said the IPC, which includes former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown and former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat, was fulfilling its mandate so far.

“It is going very well. You can see there is peace, stability in the organization. And we are talking politics. We are actually going back to our basics: respect.”

Magashule suggested that everyone within the party was happy with the composition of the IPC.

“We are saying to those who still have issues, we don’t know who they are. Here are branch members and there is one voice.”

