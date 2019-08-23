DA concerned by the appointment of ‘retired politicians’ in eThekwini

The DA in KZN has expressed concern with some of the appointments the ANC in the province announced on Thursday would take up leadership roles in eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities.

The ANC’s provincial leadership announced that MEC for transport Mxolisi Kaunda would replace ousted Zandile Gumede and would be deputised by former MEC for finance Belinda Scott, with Weziwe Thusi as the speaker of the council, and Sibongiseni Mkhize as the chief whip.

In Msunduzi, the ANC said Mzimkhulu Thebolla would replace fired Themba Njilo, with Manilal Inderjit as the deputy mayor, Eunice Majola as the speaker, and Vusi Ntshangase as the chief whip.

Gumede and Njilo were fired by the ANC last week, with the party accusing them of incompetence and failure to deliver services to the people.

DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango said in a statement following the announcement that his party was concerned about the appointments “of two retired politicians in eThekwini”, namely Scott and Thusi.

“It is concerning that the two who have made it clear that they want to retire from politics and enjoy their old age are now being brought back from the retirement village to hold crucial positions in this multibillion-rand budget metro,” Mncwango said.

However, he said the DA was willing to work with Kaunda “for the sake of the people of eThekwini”.

“The ANC is still the ANC regardless of who is in charge, their mandate is still to loot from the public funds, so we will continue monitoring how the new executive execute its duties,” he added.

The DA said it was “deeply disappointed” with Thobella’s appointment, saying it continued to undermine the people of Msunduzi.

Mncwango said the appointment of “an unknown politician” in Thobella was a blunder.

“It seems that the ANC has no interest in stabilising the city.

“In eThekwini the ANC is still facing a serious dilemma in that Zandile Gumede and the entire executive have not resigned. This leaves the ANC with no choice but to support a DA motion to remove Gumede.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

