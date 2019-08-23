Bosasa had deep relationship with ANC, thus donations – expert

The donations allegedly made to President Cyril Ramaphosa by Bosasa are in line with the relationship the company had with the governing ANC and that could have included Ramaphosa’s payment, a political expert has said.

Lesiba Teffo said that Bosasa helped the ANC was not in dispute.

The R3 million allegedly donated to the party in 2014, as revealed by Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, was not a surprise in the light of the very strong and deep relationship the governing party had with Bosasa.

“Ramaphosa may have had good intentions when he paid the money to some people from the CR17 campaign funds. But the problem with Ramaphosa is how he answers questions in parliament. He seems to be in haste and not respond properly,” Teffo said.

Teffo said the ANC used Bosasa as part of the help that the company was offering, and the money the party may have received should be seen against the background of their relationship at the time.

“There was strong and deep relationship and many ANC members benefitted from that, directly or indirectly. The mere fact that they used their facilities and not paid for them tells the depth of that relationship.

“But the question is what did Bosasa get in return for that favour,” Teffo said.

The revelation about the ANC donation came as Ramaphosa attempted to fob off criticism surrounding a donation of R500,000 by Bosasa to his ANC presidential campaign, as well as millions of rands donated to the campaign by rich top business people and individuals.

During the presidential question time in parliament yesterday, Ramaphosa did not deny he received donations for his campaign but defended his son, saying “he had a legitimate contract” with Bosasa to undertake a project in Uganda.

“Those who contributed to the campaign whether as organisers, volunteers as members of the ANC, as service providers or donors including myself, did so out of a genuine concern for the future of the country,” Ramaphosa said.

He declined a request by Maimane to institute yet another commission to probe corruption matters emanating from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture as he said he is willing to appear before Judge Zondo in the near future.

The president said he was embarrassed by the EFF’s decision to remove two MPs after receiving money from the CR17 campaign. He said he gave them money as a humanitarian gesture because they faced some difficulties.

