KZN MEC for transport Mxolisi Kaunda announced as the next mayor of eThekwini

The ANC in KZN has announced current KZN safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda as the next mayor of eThekwini Municipality.

This after the ANC provincial leadership last week fired Zandile Gumede and Msunduzi municipality mayor Themba Njilo, accusing them of incompetence and failure to deliver services to the people.

The party’s provincial secretary-general, Mdumiseni Ntuli announced on Thursday that it would nominate Mzimkhulu Thebolla to replace Njilo.

Ntuli said it would nominate former KZN MEC for finance Belinda Scott as the deputy mayor of eThekwini, Weziwe Thusi as the speaker of the council, and Sibongiseni Mkhize as the chief whip.

In Msunduzi, the ANC would nominate Manilal Inderjit as the deputy mayor, Eunice Majola as the speaker, and Vusi Ntshangase as the chief whip.

Earlier, Gumede was placed on special leave pending the party’s final decision regarding the charges of corruption, money laundering, and racketeering she faces emanating from a multimillion-rand waste removal tender saga.

Following her axing, Gumede maintained she was going nowhere and would write to the ANC national executive committee to appeal her removal.

Gumede is also the eThekwini ANC regional chairperson.

The mayor questioned the PEC’s decision to fire her for being incompetent – something she vehemently denied.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Background reporting Eric Naki.)

