ANC KZN to announce eThekwini, Msunduzi mayoral candidates

The ANC in KZN is expected to brief the media on Thursday on its mayoral candidates for eThekwini and Msunduzi municipality.

This after the ANC provincial leadership last week fired Gumede and Msunduzi municipality mayor Themba Njilo, accusing them of incompetence and failure to deliver services to the people.

The party’s provincial spokesperson, Ricardo Mthembu, confirmed the party would announce its mayoral candidates for the two municipalities at around 1 pm.

Earlier, Gumede was placed on special leave pending the party’s final decision regarding the charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering she faces emanating from a multimillion-rand waste removal tender saga.

Following her axing, Gumede maintained she was going nowhere and would write to the ANC national executive committee to appeal her removal.

Gumede is also the eThekwini ANC regional chairperson.

The mayor questioned the PEC’s decision to fire her for being incompetent – something she vehemently denied.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Background reporting Eric Naki.)

