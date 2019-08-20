The image of our movement is ‘even stronger’ following CR17 resignations – EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has released a statement on the resignation of two of their MPs, Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi, following them admitting to having received payments of R80,000 each from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign.

According to the party, “the manner in which they have accepted blame and taken responsibility leaves the image of our movement in an even stronger position”.

While expressing “disenchantment” over the loss of “two hard-working women [sic] cadres”, the party also “applauds” the pair for “taking responsibility” by way of their confessions and by “giving up their positions of leadership”.

The party says they “above all” applaud Mokwele and Mokgosi for “insisting on keeping their membership of the organisation”, a decision they say is “rare across the world”, with most politicians in similar positions electing to “seek greener pastures” with other parties.

While admonishing the pair for falling prey to “the enemy camp”, saying “no amount of personal suffering must lead a revolutionary” into this camp as the enemy “will always use this to achieve their own objectives against” the EFF’s “cause”, the statement also praises the two former MPs for being “humble enough to bow out”.

“We must do so, instead of holding the organisation to ransom for totally selfish reasons,” the statement concludes.

The EFF has been at the forefront of outrage directed at the president following the leaking of emails from the campaign, meaning that the revelation that two of the beneficiaries were EFF MPs could be considered ironic.

The announcement of the resignation of the two MPs has been met with a mixed response, with EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu having to field accusations of “gender double standards” earlier on Tuesday.

An unverified Twitter account under the name of ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini made this accusation. It’s unclear whether it is actually her account, as attempts to contact the league for confirmation have been ignored so far.

The tweet alleged that the removal of the two MPs shows that it’s “easy to remove women from positions of power and influence”.

Some on Twitter agreed, asking why EFF leader Julius Malema as well as Shivambu’s alleged involvement in the VBS banking scandal had not led to any resignations.

EFF Statement On The Resignation of Commissar Mokwele And Mokgosi. pic.twitter.com/9kjpC1QZOY — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 20, 2019

