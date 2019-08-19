EFF students want MP Mokwele suspended over Ramaphosa ‘donation’

The Economic Freedom Fighters Students’ Command (EFFSC) has called for the immediate suspension of MP Tebogo Mokwele following the revelation that she received money from President Cyril Ramaphosa through his CR17 account.

The command “notes with grave concern the revelation” that Mokwele was “a beneficiary of donations from Cyril Ramaphosa through his campaign funds”.

“We further note her confirmation to have received the said sum after agreements with the Marikana massacre enabler Cyril Ramaphosa.”

The EFFSC say their organisation follows the EFF founding manifesto, which according to the statement states that “the first duty of a member of EFF is always to be loyal to the organisation”, adding that “receiving money from counter-revolutionary constitutional delinquents betrays this loyalty”.

“We therefore call on the immediate suspension of Commissar Mokwele pending a full investigation and disciplinary proceedings.

“We further call on the same action to be applied should there be any other member/s of the EFF or EFFSC found to have possibly benefited financially from the representatives of the enemy of our people, the poor and the working class,” the statement, attributed to EFFSC national spokesperson Xola Mehlomakulu, concludes.

In a statement on Sunday, the EFF confirmed that Mokwele received R40,000 from Ramaphosa through his CR17 account.

According to the party, the MP confessed that she received the money from Ramaphosa following the death of a loved one.

It further called on other fighters to come clean if they also received money from Ramaphosa.

“Commissar Mokwele’s confirmation that she received the money after speaking to Ramaphosa is a confirmation that Ramaphosa was directly involved in the accounts that were paying money to different recipients in the CR17 campaign.”

The party leadership would meet to discuss what course of action to take against one of its own, the statement indicates.

The outcome of this meeting is not yet known.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

