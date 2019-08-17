Political parties sign petition in fresh bid to oust Bobani – report

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani might be facing a fresh bid to remove him as the DA, with the backing of Cope, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), the Patriotic Alliance and six ANC councillors have submitted a petition to the speaker’s office urging her to hold a special meeting by next Friday, a report says.

According to the Herald, the petition contained the signatures of ANC councillors Andile Lungisa, Andile Mfunda, Simphiwe Tshaka, Becinga Mbuqu, Xola Tyali and Mzuvukile Bodi.

The publication reported that all DA, COPE and ACDP councillors have signed as well as PA councillor Marlon Daniells, a member of the current coalition government. This brought the number of signatures to a total 66 out of a council of 120, it said.

Earlier this year, Bobani faced a motion of no confidence against him. He, however, said he was not shaken by, nor worried about the attempt to remove him, News24 reported. The urgent notice of intent to lodge a motion of no confidence against Bobani was filed by the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in NMB.

The party’s councillor, Marlon Daniels, filed the motion and it was seconded by the ACDP’s Lance Grootboom. In the notice, which News24 has seen, Daniels stated that Bobani couldn’t be “trusted” in office. At the time, Bobani said the motion was the PA’s way of seeking recognition.

“I am not even shaken. I am not even worried. As a collective government, we are busy now giving services to our people, so we will hear from the speaker how the motion will be handled,” he said.

Bobani later remained NMB mayor after the Patriotic Alliance deserted its motion of no confidence against him, News24 reported. The nine-hour council meeting was marred by bickering, intimidation, profanity and accusations.

Meanwhile, News24 previously reported that the DA’s efforts to oust Bobani were further enhanced by EFF leader Julius Malema who announced that he would no longer vote with the ANC in hung metros.

Malema announced during a media briefing at the party’s headquarters in July that the EFF would not vote with any party, including the DA and ANC, in council. The DA in the metro had been in closed talks with the ANC in an effort to oust Bobani, and according to an insider had even offered the ANC a mayoral position if it helped to oust the mayor.

