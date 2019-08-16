Gumede’s supporters insist on her return, slam PEC

Supporters of axed eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede still want her to be the city’s first citizen and they want her to return as chairperson of the ANC in the eThekwini region.

Gumede was suspended and subsequently fired this week from her position following a two-day special meeting of the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC), which enacted the recommendations of the provincial working committee (PWC) that she be recalled.

Until two months ago, she was the chairperson of the eThekwini region, the ANC’s biggest region in the country.

Gumede is currently out on R50,000 bail after being arrested earlier this year on corruption charges related to a multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste tender.

She was previously placed on special leave by the party for 30 days in June, which was then extended twice after the PEC failed to decide by the first lapsed date.

Spokesperson for Gumede’s supporters, Mzomuhle Dube, said they didn’t believe the PEC would act in good faith in the matter.

“We have a responsibility to apply fairness,” he said.

He said they were almost done studying the PEC’s report in order to come up with a way forward.

“We are waiting for advice on what we can do on the report,” he said.

“For now, we are steadfast for her to come back.

“She is a member of the ANC in good standing.”

He said Gumede had served the branches well as chairperson of the region.

The regional conference, where the chairperson will be elected, is in October.

Gumede earlier told News24 that she wanted the ANC’s national executive committee to explain to her exactly why she has been branded as incompetent.

Her spokesperson Mthunzi Gumede told News24 that she had not decided on what steps to take to clear her name, but that she would be taking legal advice and looking at various avenues to do so.

