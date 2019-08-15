ANC distances itself from ‘ill-conceived’ campaign to shut down PP’s office

The African National Congress distanced itself from a poster that has been circulating on social media featuring its logo and President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for a “General March of National shut-down of the Public Protector Office”.

In a statement, the party labelled the march as an “ill-conceived” campaign that was started in its name without its permission.

“It should be noted that it is illegal to use the ANC logo without permission from the ANC. No such permission had been granted, and those abusing our logo leave themselves open to legal action.

“We find this conduct to be another mischievous attempt of isolating President Ramaphosa from the collective leadership of the ANC and its legitimate structures.

“This malicious campaign is deplorable and calculated to harm the good name of the African National Congress.”

The party further said it respected the office of the public protector and further reiterated its support for Ramaphosa on the “exemplary” manner in which he has handled matters.

The poster circulated on Thursday following judge Ronel Tolmay’s ruling that the public protector failed the people of the country in the way she dealt with her investigation into the Estina dairy farm matter.

She said Mkhwebane failed completely to institute her constitutional duties, but instead turned a “blind eye” when she failed to investigate the third complainant. Tolmay said beneficiaries of the Estina dairy farm were deprived of their one chance to create a better life for themselves.

She also said Mkhwebane’s conduct surrounding the report was “more lamentable” than that regarding her report involving the Reserve Bank and Absa, which was also set aside with costs.

In May this year, Tolmay found that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report was unconstitutional and invalid and set it aside.

The court found that she failed in her duties to investigate and report on the Free State project and reserved judgment on costs.

The application was lodged by the DA and Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).

