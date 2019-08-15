Eastern Cape ANC backs Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign, slams ‘wedge drivers’

There was no party policy transgression in the organisational lobbying processes leading up to the ANC’s 2017 Nasrec national elective conference, Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said on Thursday.

The Eastern Cape ANC executive released a statement backing president Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for the ANC presidency, known as CR17, amid the national debate on campaign financing.

Their support comes two days after the KwaZulu-Natal ANC also came out in support of under-fire Ramaphosa, saying earlier this week that the “sustained public assault” was intended to weaken the party.

Ramaphosa has been in the public glare after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that there was merit in allegations of money laundering in his campaign.

Mkhwebane detailed how the R500,000 donation from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson made its way to the CR17 trust account and noted that it went through several intermediaries before ending up with Ramaphosa’s campaign fund.

Ramaphosa has taken her report on judicial review.

Ngcukayitobi said the ANC process currently under way to modernise lobbying processes towards conferences, must be supported as it will provide the necessary framework which the structures and individuals vying for positions should use.

“It is also worth noting that despite the spirited wedge drivers getting encouraged on a daily basis, they have not found anything which can stick against the president.

“The PEC (provincial executive committee) is moreover encouraged by the fact the general society and structures of the movement are warm to the ANC programme as articulated during January 8, the ANC’s 2019 manifesto, and most recently, the State of the Nation Address.”

He added that the PEC was encouraged by Ramaphosa’s decision to approach the courts when faced with what he believes was the misapplication or misinterpretation of the law.

“In this regard, we urge everyone to allow such processes to run their course. Indeed, what is unacceptable is to use matters which have not been finalised before courts as political weapons to attack the character of the president of ANC and the country. As such, opportunism smacks (of) desperation and must never be entertained.”

