Makhura has until Monday to drop a man from his Cabinet – ANC

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has until next week to implement a decision by the ANC’s national executive committee to remove one of his male MECs or face serious consequences, party spokesperson Dakota Legoete told News24.

The NEC ordered Makhura to drop one of the male MECs in his Cabinet following a complaint by the ANC Women’s League.

This after Makhura was initially allowed a deviation from the enforced 60/40 gender parity in provinces with male premiers.

Legoete said the instruction from the NEC that Makhura replace one male on his Cabinet needed to be implemented with immediate effect.

“We still need a report as to why he has not implemented it. The national working committee (NWC) will meet on Monday and we will know then why he is taking time,” he said.

One source within the NEC said Makhura has been dragging his feet because he did not believe in the decision. The source said Makhura was conflicted over who he should drop from his cabinet.

Legoete said the NEC was not aware that Makhura was refusing to take its instruction, adding that the NEC was the overriding structure and that its decisions were binding.

“Failure to implement will be serious. This decision is not unique to Gauteng, it has been implemented in all other provinces. It’s not about him. All other provinces have accepted this and swallowed it. I don’t see why Gauteng will not implement it,” he said.

Last week, City Press reported that Gauteng government sources had said it was likely that David Mamabolo would swap with Gauteng legislature deputy speaker Vuyo Mhlakaza.

Mamabolo would be deputy speaker and Mhlakaza would be the new MEC in his place, City Press reported. The NEC insider, however, said that removing Mamabolo would potentially alienate the SACP.

Currently, Makhura has 10 MECs, half of whom are female.

