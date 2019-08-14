Malema laughs at new party former by ‘EFF co-founder’

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has reported that former members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have formed a new political party, called the African Federal Convention (Afco).

The party reportedly had a small launch at the Sunnyside Hotel in Parktown on Wednesday.

EFF leader Julius Malema’s reaction to a tweet from SABC’s current affairs show On Point about the launch of the new party shows a complete and total lack of concern or worry over it.

He replied to the tweet with four laughter emojis and a thumbs up.

The new party is led by Babayi Vusi Mathe, who describes himself as a “co-founder of the EFF”.

When Mathe said this at the party launch, SABC reporter Abongile Dumako responded “Julius says he doesn’t know you, he just said on Twitter now”.

“Julius knows me,” Mathe claimed, before saying he could name all those within the movement he claimed to know.

These included Black First, Land First leader Andile Mngxitama (who was a member of the EFF before himself breaking away to form his new party), EFF MP Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala, EFF KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Vusi Khoza, former EFF treasurer Magdalene Moonsamy (who resigned from the party in 2016), and EFF MP Hlengiwe Hlophe.

“I know them, all of them,” he said.

“This is a day that we’ve been waiting for, it is a historical day in the journey of our country as it heralds the dawn of a new beginning,” Mathe had said earlier at the launch.

“We have heard that desperate call from South Africans who are fed up with the current political order.”

This is a developing story.

???????????????????????? — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) August 14, 2019

We are at Sunnyside Park hotel in JHB for the launch of a new political party, African Federal Convention, AFCO – a splinter of the EFF @EFFSouthAfrica #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/o1MgUQNOVp — Abongile Dumako (@AbongileDumako) August 14, 2019

WATCH: And African Federal Convention, AFCO President Vusi Mathe addresses the media as they launch the new party. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/3px35lphh0 — Abongile Dumako (@AbongileDumako) August 14, 2019

Here is the African Federal Convention, AFCO President, Vusi Mathe with the rest of the party leaders. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/WiuGz27fVU — Abongile Dumako (@AbongileDumako) August 14, 2019

WATCH: Babayi Vusi Mathe, the president of the African Federal Convention, AFCO says the @EFFSouthAfrica leadership knows him. He formed the EFF in 2013. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/y49eP32whH — Abongile Dumako (@AbongileDumako) August 14, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

