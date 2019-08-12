DA to announce its plan to stop NHI Bill from ‘collapsing SA’s health sector’

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday announced the NHI Bill was being handed to the National Assembly for debate.

It could already be made law by July next year and is looking to improve healthcare for more than 80% of the population who are not covered by medical aid and generally don’t have access to superior private healthcare services.

The bill has been published for the public to view. It runs to 88 pages. It aims “to improve the quality of life of all citizens and to free the potential of each person”.

If it gets adopted, the laws governing the health system in South Africa are due to be vastly changed, with the full implementation of the new universal healthcare system set to be completed by 2026. Medical aids as they currently exist will also probably disappear, or at the very least be vastly changed.

The project is set to be one of the most expensive ever undertaken in South Africa, and government intends to introduce a single national pricing regimen for health services and fund it by increasing personal income tax (it uses the term “mandatory prepayment”) and employer tax, among other measures. Medical scheme tax credits that are currently still being paid to medical aid members will now also go towards funding the NHI instead.

Government’s health fund will become the single purchaser of all healthcare services, to pool finances and strategically buy healthcare services, medicine and products from accredited service providers who will have to meet “high standards” in order to be reimbursed for their work.

Patients will in future also only be able to access specialist healthcare after accessing the primary healthcare system through a doctor or nurse.