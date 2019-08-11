ANC wants Ramaphosa-Mkhwebane matter to be laid to rest

The ANC has called for order, demanding the matter between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane be laid to rest.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party was concerned at the legal battle between the party’s president and the public protector. On Monday, the Pretoria High Court is scheduled to hear Ramaphosa’s urgent judicial review application with regards to Mkhwebane’s Bosasa report, which now also relates to the leaking of confidential banking information of donors and recipients to the media.

The presidency issued a statement that their lawyers did not want the list of donors made public after confirming that confidential banking information about the contributors and recipients from Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign were leaked to the media on Saturday.

“The Presidency notes with grave concern what amounts to a violation of the constitutionally enshrined right to privacy. This is all the more troubling as it seems clear that this information had been, from the first instance, obtained in an illegal manner,” said spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Mabe, in a soundclip from the SABC, says the president has important matters to attend to, such as tackling issues that boost the economy to create jobs, and should be given the space to do his job.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

